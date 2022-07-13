Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 13, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County

Latest News

Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report July 12, 2022
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 12, 2022
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 11, 2022