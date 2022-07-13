Advertisement

MCC schedules ‘Liftoff’ orientation sessions

Meridian Community College has four Liftoff orientation sessions set to help students be ready...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College has four Liftoff orientation sessions set to help students be ready for the new school year.

Four are planned for July 19, July 27, Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The informational events are geared toward students those who recently graduated high school and those returning to school to get the career they’ve always wanted.

“Liftoff is designed to beef up your ‘college knowledge,’” said Brandon Dewease, associate dean of student engagement.

He said participants will get the chance to get details on educational programs, activities and financial aid. For each session, check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the McCain Theater.

For more details, click here.

