Mrs. Delores Allen Reynolds

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Delores Allen Reynolds will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Glen Cochran officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Reynolds, 89, went to be with the Lord July 11, 2022. She was born in Whynot, MS to Garland and Verna Sue Allen.

Delores was a hairdresser for over 50 years. She was also a lifelong member of Bethany Baptist Church and served in the nursery, in Sunday School, quilt ministry, and kitchen. Delores enjoyed traveling with James, gardening, and cooking.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Susan); her grandchildren; Hall (Natalie), Hope (Kirk); Five great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Mrs. Reynolds is preceded in death were her parents, her husband, James, and her daughter Jenny.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Bethany Baptist Church, 4475 Ponds Rd, Meridian, MS 39301.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

