Multi-Media Journalist/Anchor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You have talent. You have desire. You need a television station who will let you shine.

You need to work for the best management team at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi.

WTOK-TV is looking for a compelling storyteller and team player. The ideal candidate should be aggressive, self-motivated, and be able to develop local news sources and contacts in the community. The candidate should also be able to generate lead stories on a regular basis and be able to work independently with limited, direct supervision. Candidates should be an excellent writer and should be able to shoot and edit. In addition to daily broadcast responsibilities, the MMJ will also be required to post stories to digital platforms and on social media.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

-Generate stories

-One-man band, shoot, write and edit independently

-Live Shots

-Post Stories to our digital platforms and Social media

-Host Digital News Desk segments

-Produce newscasts

Requirements:

-Bachelor’s degree in journalism, broadcasting or communications is preferred, but not required

-Aggressive

-Self-Motivated

-Work independently with limited, direct supervision

-Excellent writer

-Team Player

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

START DATE: August 2022

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.