One person is dead after a shooting in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.

Investigators said a woman was shot in the face at an apartment complex on Poplar Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police later found a man lying on the ground outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He died moments later. The woman was hospitalized.

Their names were not immediately released. The case is still under investigation.

