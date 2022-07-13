Advertisement

One person is dead after a shooting in Newton

A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.(WCJB)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.

Investigators said a woman was shot in the face at an apartment complex on Poplar Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police later found a man lying on the ground outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He died moments later. The woman was hospitalized.

Their names were not immediately released. The case is still under investigation.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
We are currently looking at a double severe threat with the extreme heat and the threat of...
Severe storms this afternoon and the risk of heat continues
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
USM is one of 14 teams in the conference this season.
Sun Belt Conference releases 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule