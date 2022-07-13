Advertisement

Red carpet rolls out for the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi

Girl walking across red carpet
Girl walking across red carpet(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi are meeting tonight to take a breather from preparing for the competition ahead.

The red carpet was rolled out this evening for the Distinguished Young Women.  These ladies met at the Riley Center to take pictures, meet one another, and enjoy quality time together.  With the competition right around the corner, these girls needed some time to take a deep breath and just have fun.

“This is a way for them to bond with the other girls cause we have host families that keep the girls in their homes all week, and so this way, all the girls can come together, and they’re away from rehearsals, and they’re not so stressed, and they can bond with all the other girls, and they’ll just have fun we have a DJ, and they’ll dance and have a good time and have some good food, and we’ll enjoy it to they start tomorrow,” said board member of DYW, Tracy Neal.

The DYW competition is a way for these girls to show off their skills and all of the things they have done for their local community.

The DYW competition starts on Thursday, July 14, and ends on Saturday, July 16.

