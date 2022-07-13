Senior nutrition programs address food insecurity for aging Mississippians

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As food prices continue to increase, Mississippians over 60 years old can connect to services that provide socialization, nutrition and contribute to the overall health and well-being of older individuals.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services Senior Nutrition Program aims to reduce older Mississippians’ hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition.

Through the agency’s Division of Aging and Adult Services, senior adults can access home-delivered meals and congregate meal locations across the state.

Home-delivered meals are meals provided to eligible homebound persons in their homes.

Congregate meals are served in community settings such as senior centers, churches or senior housing communities. Meal sites offer an opportunity to meet friends and engage in social activities while having a nutritious meal.

Services are provided in all 82 Mississippi counties through the Area Agencies on Aging.

Another program known as the Emergency Food Assistance Program offered by MDHS can supplement the diets of older Mississippians by providing them with emergency food and nutrition assistance at no cost. MDHS provides the food to local food banks, which distribute the items to over 500 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters across the state.

For more information or to locate a food pantry, soup kitchen or homeless shelter near you, click HERE *Food pantry services are available to all eligible Mississippians regardless of age.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Elderly Simplified Application Project shortens the interview with a case manager, making the verification process much easier.

Eligibility workers use data matching to verify an applicant’s information from other government data systems. Once submitted and the eligibility worker sees that the application fits ESAP, it is moved immediately into the ESAP status.

ESAP households will not be given a fixed certification period; however, they will be required to return an interim report provided each year for reporting changes in household income or household size.

Everyone in the household must be at least 60 years old and have no earned income to qualify for the elderly simplified application. The benefit amounts are based on income and household size.

To determine eligibility for SNAP benefits or to apply, click HERE.

