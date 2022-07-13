Severe storms this afternoon and the risk of heat continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are currently looking at a double severe threat with the extreme heat and the threat of severe storms. The storms moving into our area will bring strong winds and heavy rain into our area as well as a small chance for some large hail. Stay up to date and weather aware as this system moves through. Once this system moves through, we should remain dry for the rest of the night, but we do have a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms in our area tomorrow.

The rain is helping the temperatures and humidity and cooling us off just a tad. However, it’s still summer and we will be dealing with the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s into the weekend. Don’t forget your umbrella as you head out the door, we do have that chance of showers every day, but the heat will still be an issue.

Tropical update: The Atlantic is quiet, but Hurricane Darby is still moving in the easter pacific as it approaches the Central Pacific.

