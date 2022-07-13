State Board of Education releases school-by-school reading scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders.

It’s the first time we’ve been able to see those scores since the state passed the Literacy Act in 2019.

The state released a school-by-school look at reading scores on Tuesday from the 2021-22 school year.

And there’s a huge range of proficient third grade readers across the state.

For Birmingham City Schools, reading scores for 27 schools were released with the lowest third grade reading proficiency at 34%—the highest at 94%.

Academic and Accountability Officer for Birmingham City Schools, Dr. Jermaine Dawson, said the stats both encourage him and make him more determined to close reading gaps throughout the district.

Dr. Dawson said last year, Birmingham City Schools was ranked one of the lowest performing school districts in the state with regard to reading.

But he said that’s changing.

The district is now one of the fastest growing districts of third graders who can read.

“We had a 9-percentage point increase in the number of third graders who are reading on grade level as compared to this time last year. Last year, we had 53% of our students, of third grade students, who were not reading on grade level. We’re down to 44% of students not reading on grade level. So, we’re continuing to do and put in place the efforts that we started last year to be able to move this needle,” Dr. Dawson said.

Dr. Dawson is hopeful this momentum will continue, especially with the third-grade retention provision taking effect in 2023.

You can find a school-by-school look at reading scores here:

