Stuff the Bus is back in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A new school year is around the corner, and if you are a parent, you know it is time to buy school supplies.

With times being tight, programs like Stuff the Bus are here to help.

United Way of East Mississippi is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus program. This program is a way for the area to help out with the need for school supplies. Community outreach is a large part of making Stuff the Bus a success.

“We did these supplies for the three elementary schools, and they were easy to contact and anxious to help, and we just want to be involved in the community, and this is what’s teaching our children, so this is important that we prepare them, so we’re more than happy to be a part of it,” said President of Kemper County Ladies Civic League.

School supplies are not the only thing people can donate. Uniforms for children and even donations are greatly appreciated. Some families aren’t able to afford all of their children’s needs, but with the Stuff the Bus program, these kids will not go without.

“Those articles will be divided among three elementary schools we have here with inflations everything costs everything rises, and so we wanted to help the children out to help them with their supplies.”

Being a part of the Stuff the Bus program is really easy.

“All you have to do to participate is bring some school supplies, bring it to the bus and drop it off, and they will handle the rest.”

It is not too late to participate; there will be two more locations tomorrow, July 14, at Uptown Mall and Canes on North Hills street.

