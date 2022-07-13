Sun Belt Conference releases 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team has received its 2022-2023 schedule for the Sun Belt Conference.

During the conference regular season, conference games will mostly be played on Thursdays and Saturdays from the last week in December 2022 to the last weekend of February 2023.

According to the schedule, USM is to play 18 games, nine at home and nine away.

The games are set as follows (home games are in bold):

Thursday, December 29, 2022 - Troy

Saturday, December 31, 2022 - South Alabama

Thursday, January 5, 2023 - Louisiana

Saturday, January 7, 2023 - James Madison

Thursday, January 12, 2023 - Arkansas State

Saturday, January 14, 2023 - ULM

Thursday, January 19, 2023 - Appalachian State

Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Marshall

Thursday, January 26, 2023 - Arkansas State

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Texas State

Thursday, February 2, 2023 - Old Dominion

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - South Alabama

Thursday, February 9, 2023 - Texas State

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Coastal Carolina

Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Georgia State

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - ULM

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Troy

Friday, February 24, 2023, 2023 - Louisiana

The season will end with the 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, to Monday, March 6, 2023.

