Sun Belt Conference releases 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team has received its 2022-2023 schedule for the Sun Belt Conference.
During the conference regular season, conference games will mostly be played on Thursdays and Saturdays from the last week in December 2022 to the last weekend of February 2023.
According to the schedule, USM is to play 18 games, nine at home and nine away.
The games are set as follows (home games are in bold):
- Thursday, December 29, 2022 - Troy
- Saturday, December 31, 2022 - South Alabama
- Thursday, January 5, 2023 - Louisiana
- Saturday, January 7, 2023 - James Madison
- Thursday, January 12, 2023 - Arkansas State
- Saturday, January 14, 2023 - ULM
- Thursday, January 19, 2023 - Appalachian State
- Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Marshall
- Thursday, January 26, 2023 - Arkansas State
- Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Texas State
- Thursday, February 2, 2023 - Old Dominion
- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - South Alabama
- Thursday, February 9, 2023 - Texas State
- Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Coastal Carolina
- Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Georgia State
- Saturday, February 18, 2023 - ULM
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Troy
- Friday, February 24, 2023, 2023 - Louisiana
The season will end with the 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, to Monday, March 6, 2023.
