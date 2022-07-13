U.S. Senator celebrates ‘great pride’ in Ole Miss Baseball’s National Championship victory, Mississippi baseball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith celebrated the University of Mississippi’s baseball team on Wednesday for winning the 2022 College World Series championship, which is the second consecutive national championship victory from a school in Mississippi.

She also highlighted the positive effect that college baseball has had in Mississippi.

“Mississippi’s energy has been electric following the win, especially as Ole Miss’ first-ever national baseball championship this year occurred after Pearl River Community College clinched the NJCAA Division II baseball championship in June and after Mississippi State University’s win just last year,” Hyde-Smith said. “Mississippi’s sports culture is strong and is not to be underestimated. We take great pride in the legacy and inspiring example of these young athletes and their coaches.”

The University of Mississippi graduates, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Jeanne Shaheen were also in attendance on Tuesday and introduced a resolution commemorating the Rebel baseball team, including recognition of the individual efforts of several players and the combined team effort.

U.S. Representatives Trent Kelly and Michael Guest will introduce a companion resolution in the House of Representatives celebrating the victory.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.