Who Alabama, Auburn are sending to 2022 SEC Media Days

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference has announced which players teams will be sending to Atlanta for the 2022 SEC Media Days.

Along with coach Nick Saban, quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and safety Jordan Battle will speak to the media on Tuesday, July 19.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the media on Thursday, July 21, along with running back Tank Bigsby, linebacker Derick Hall, and tight end John Samuel Shenker.

SEC Media Days will be held at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Georgia, from July 18 to July 21.

