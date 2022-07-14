16-year-old wanted for recent auto burglaries

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old wanted on five auto theft charges.

They said Joseph McLemore has been connected to a rash of car burglaries in the Collinsville area in recent weeks.

“He is out on a felony bond from May of this year for motor vehicle theft,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun explained. “Based upon his previous actions, we could say that he’s not going to stop until we get him in custody and put him in jail. We need everyone’s help to do that.”

They said McLemore was already out on felony bond for motor vehicle theft and has been certified as an adult.

“About a week ago he was apprehended in the Pine Springs area at four in the morning,” Calhoun said. “He was taken into custody and at that time we did not have the evidence we needed to secure arrest warrants. Since that time, that evidence has been obtained and now we have these arrest warrants and looking for him.”

Calhoun said they have searched all of the addresses associated with McLemore.

