Advertisement

Choctaw Indian Fair begins

72nd annual Choctaw Indian Fair
72nd annual Choctaw Indian Fair(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAWY, Miss. (WTOK) - The 72nd annual Choctaw Indian Fair started Wednesday morning and it has something for everyone, including cultural education of Choctaw.

It was a full day of celebrating culture and heritage in Choctaw. Despite a brief thunderstorm, the storytelling, traditional dances, stickball, beadwork and basketry commenced.

“It means something to us because, who knows, one day these dances won’t be here. That’s what’s very important to me,” Dancer Laettner Johnson with the Conehatta Social Dancers said.

The Choctaw culture and its roots will be on full display through Saturday.

“Down here we call it swamp cane up north they call it river cane, but it’s about the same,” basket weaver Eleanor Chickaway explained. “We gather the cane, split it, strip it, then dye the colors and weave. It takes a while.”

The 67th Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant also took place Wednesday evening.

“Come and enjoy your time with us at the Choctaw Indian Fair. We will welcome each and every one of you,” Johnson said.

For a full list of events and what you can expect while attending the Choctaw Indian Fair, then visit the official website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
One person is dead after a shooting in Newton
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.

Latest News

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Funding finalized for state’s new prison construction
MDOC installs air conditioning in state prisons
MDOC installs air conditioning in state prisons
We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders. It’s the first time we’ve...
State Board of Education releases school-by-school reading scores
A member of DYW volunteering
Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi volunteer in Meridian