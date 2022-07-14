Advertisement

Choctaw Indian Fair day 2

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The smell of delicious food, the sound of music, and the beautiful works of art bring thousands of people to the Choctaw Indian fair every year.

People from all over love to appreciate the fantastic culture and embrace what this fair is about. Today there were many events like the iron warrior competition and even stickball games.

The fair does not stop today, with several more fun-filled activities throughout the rest of the week.

On Friday, July 15, starting at ten a.m., there will be a tribal corn hole tournament, and at 8:30 p.m., there is going to be a concert performed by casting crowns, and after the concert, there will be two stickball championship games starting at 10:15.

On Saturday, July 16, a concert by Bret Michaels starts at 8:30 Saturday, and more stickball at 10:15 p.m. after the concert.

