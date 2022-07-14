Choctaw Indian tribe showcase crafts at the fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday was the first day of the 2022 Choctaw Indian Fair.

The fair included carnival rides, stickball games, arts and crafts.

In the arts and crafts pavilion, tribal members were selling jewelry, baby accessories, handmade baskets and much more.

Melanie Benn was one of the artisans at the pavilion and she says creating items for the fair is an important tradition in her family.

“I say a handful of people taught me but especially my grandmother. I stayed summer at home with her. I learned the language. I learned how to do a stash belt. I learned how to do a necklace and that just means the world to me. It’s like a legacy to me and I have passed it on to my daughter. It makes me happy to see her teaching the younger kids in our tribal school system,” said Benn.

The Choctaw Indian Fair will continue until this Saturday.

Members of the tribe encourage the community to come out and enjoy the fair.

