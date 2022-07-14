A celebration of life service will be held for Chuck Breland, 66, of Butler on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at Butler First Assembly of God with Rev. Joe Littlepage and Rev. Franklin McLelland officiating.

Chuck passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Anderson Regional South in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born September 23, 1955, in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked for the Butler Police Department and retired as a sergeant for the Choctaw County Sheriff’s office.

Survivors include his daughter, Alane Breland and her mother, Vicki Breland; sisters, Karen Simmons (Harper); Martha Harris (Devin); sister-in-law, Doris Breland; nephew, Brant Breland; nieces, Carri Griffin and Lauren Breland; and his beloved dog, Willie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Breland and Gloria Small Breland; and his brother, Rev. Donald Breland.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Shane Jimerson, Jay Jimerson, Jerry Tindle, Chris Walker, Kenneth Thomas, Steve Roberts, and Gary Philip Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alabama Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) at alabamacops.org.

