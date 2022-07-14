City of Meridian Arrest Report July 14, 2022
Published: Jul. 14, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|GERALDINE SILLIMON
|1969
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 79 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JAMES J HODGES JR
|1997
|2015 MOSBY RD APT D3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MICHIEF
|TOMMIE J REED JR
|1977
|526 COOPER AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - FAMILY DOLLAR
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 13 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:32 AM on July 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.