City of Meridian Arrest Report July 14, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
GERALDINE SILLIMON19692704 VALLEY RD LOT 79 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JAMES J HODGES JR19972015 MOSBY RD APT D3 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MICHIEF
TOMMIE J REED JR1977526 COOPER AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - FAMILY DOLLAR

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 13 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:32 AM on July 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

