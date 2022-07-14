Advertisement

Koni Osi advances to championship

Koni Osi beats Bók Čito 8-1 to advance to the Pushmataha 10-13 division championship.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Koni Osi beats Bók Čito 8-1 to advance to the Pushmataha 10-13 division championship.

World Series Stickball continued on in Choctaw as it was the first day of the Choctaw Indian Fair. The day did not start off as planned as sever weather delayed the contest. Players and fans had to evacuate to shelters. The weather eventually cleared up and fans were ready for stickball action.

This game was all Koni Osi as by the end of the third quarter, Koni Osi was leading 5-1. Bók Čito would allow three more scores before the game conclusion as Koni Osi was announced as the winners.

Koni Osi will play in the championship game on Saturday.

Be sure to follow WTOK for all the latest updates in the Stickball World Series.

