Ole Miss men’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference basketball schedule

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss men’s basketball dropped their 2022-23 non conference schedule on Thursday.

“This is the most challenging non-conference schedule we have played to date,” head coach Kermit Davis. “We are very excited about our home matchups, which paired with a loaded field at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando will give us some outstanding opportunities before SEC play.”

Dates, times and TV assignments for both the non-conference and SEC seasons will be announced at a later date but tickets for the upcoming season are now available.

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – Alcorn State

Nov. 11 – Florida Atlantic

Nov. 15 – Chattanooga

Nov. 18 – UT Martin

Nov. 24-27 – ESPN Events Invitational (Orlando, FL)

Dec. 3 – at Memphis

Dec. 10 – Valparaiso

Dec. 14 – UCF

Dec. 17 – Temple

Dec. 20 – North Alabama

Jan. 28 – at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

