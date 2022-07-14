Advertisement

Ole Miss men’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference basketball schedule

(Ole Miss)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss men’s basketball dropped their 2022-23 non conference schedule on Thursday.

“This is the most challenging non-conference schedule we have played to date,” head coach Kermit Davis. “We are very excited about our home matchups, which paired with a loaded field at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando will give us some outstanding opportunities before SEC play.”

Dates, times and TV assignments for both the non-conference and SEC seasons will be announced at a later date but tickets for the upcoming season are now available.

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – Alcorn State

Nov. 11 – Florida Atlantic

Nov. 15 – Chattanooga

Nov. 18 – UT Martin

Nov. 24-27 – ESPN Events Invitational (Orlando, FL)

Dec. 3 – at Memphis

Dec. 10 – Valparaiso

Dec. 14 – UCF

Dec. 17 – Temple

Dec. 20 – North Alabama

Jan. 28 – at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
One person is dead after a shooting in Newton
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Alabama Power announces rate adjustments
Hospitalizations are increasing in the Queen City due to the variant, but doctors said people...
Doctors compare new COVID variant to last year’s infections

Latest News

FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury
Tiger Woods of the US plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the British Open golf...
A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open
Koni Osi beats Bók Čito 8-1 to advance to the Pushmataha 10-13 division championship.
Koni Osi advances to championship
Team USA takes on Italy in their first game of The World Games qualifying round at the Hoover...
Team USA wins gold at The World Games 2022