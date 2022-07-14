Funeral services for Rev. Hiram Jack Coker Jr. will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 pm in the church. Rev. Dayna Goff and Rev. Steve McCormick will be officiating. Rev. Coker, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center, surrounded by family. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home - North is honored to be handling his arrangements.

Reverend Coker served as an Ordained Elder in The United Methodist Church for 40+ years. He received his undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University, in education, and earned his Master of Divinity from Emory University Candler School of Theology. He was also a graduate of East Mississippi Community College, where he played football under Coach Bull Sullivan. He taught Special Education at Southeast Lauderdale High School, and he served as Mississippi Conference Coordinator of the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), having helped in numerous natural disasters. He loved fishing on the Alabama River, woodworking and was an avid Mississippi State fan.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cynthia; his parents Jack and Dean Coker; his children Jay Coker, Jena Jacobs, Jeremy Smith (Anna) and Leah McMahan (Lance); his grandchildren Dylan, Zane, Diante, Timothy, Aayana, Austin, Raychel, Regan, Brooklyn, Lake, Landon, and Anniston; siblings Johnny Clyde Coker (Debbie), Becky Taylor (Dwane), Susie Butler (Curtis) along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be John Coker, Austin Smith, Lance McMahan, Landon Patano, Curtis Butler, Philip Butler, Clyde Coker, and Ryan Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Stokes, Larry Stokes, Dwane Taylor Sr., Charles Marble, Bill Rogers and the Elders of The United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the children’s playground fund at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

