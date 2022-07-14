Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Lauderdale County

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting on Sunshine Rd.
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting on Sunshine Rd.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

A person was shot in the leg while inside of a home. They said it happened on Sunshine Rd. from near Highway 39 N.

The house was hit multiple times. If you have any information you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
One person is dead after a shooting in Newton
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Alabama Power announces rate adjustments
Hospitalizations are increasing in the Queen City due to the variant, but doctors said people...
Doctors compare new COVID variant to last year’s infections

Latest News

Joseph McLemore, 16, has five warrants issued.
16-year-old wanted for recent auto burglaries
Still image released of suspects wanted in recent car burglaries in Lauderdale County.
Three suspects sought in recent burglaries, truck theft
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 14, 2022
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 14, 2022