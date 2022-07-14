Shooting investigation underway in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

A person was shot in the leg while inside of a home. They said it happened on Sunshine Rd. from near Highway 39 N.

The house was hit multiple times. If you have any information you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

