Showers & Storms Linger For The Next Few Days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday. Showers and storms linger in the area for us today. On and off again showers are expected for the next few days. These showers and scattered thunderstorms will bring us nearly 2-5 inches of rain for the entire viewing area. So, be sure to be on the look out for localized flooding.

Our high temperatures are much cooler thanks to the cold front that moved through the area yesterday. We are expected to be below or near average for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.

