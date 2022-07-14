Three suspects sought in recent burglaries, truck theft

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Investigators with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department are searching for at least three people involved in car break-ins and a truck theft Thursday morning.

They have released surveillance video from a home near Poplar Springs Dr. and Highway 39 N. In the video, you can see two people taking something out of a truck. Moments later, one of the suspects can be seen getting into a neighbor’s truck and driving away. That truck was recovered Thursday afternoon in the 900 block of 37th Ave. in the city of Meridian.

“At this point, we have three victims that have contacted us. Investigators and patrol deputies have processed the scene for evidence,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “Some video evidence was secured. We know that we have three black males that appear to be younger in age.”

The suspects were seen in a white car with what appears to be a black gas tank door on the left side.

Still released of suspects wanted in recent car burglaries in Lauderdale County. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)

“We are releasing this video in hopes that someone will know who these individuals are, especially parents or guardians,” Calhoun explained. “We would ask that you immediately contact us at the sheriff’s department and give us the information that we need. Hopefully you do that before we show up at your house.”

If you recognize the white car or the suspects, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

