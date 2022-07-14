Advertisement

Typical summer weather is on deck the next several days

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had an uppe-level disturbance over our area the past few days, but it’s moving out of our area for Friday. In it’s place, the eastern edge of an upper level ridge of high pressure will move into our area. So, we’ll have to watch out for some storms north of us that could slide in. Otherwise, there won’t be much to ignite storms for our last day of the workweek. Therefore, only isolated showers are expected with seasonable highs in the low 90s.

Similar weather is expected for Saturday, but an upper-level trough of low pressure will have some influence on our weather for Sunday and Monday...bringing more of a widely scattered coverage of rain back to our area.

By the middle of next week, it’s going to start to heat up a bit as mid 90s return to the forecast. Since it’ll remain humid, this means heat index values may be flirting with 105 again. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for any updates regarding possible heat alerts.

Beach and Boating

If you have plans on heading towards the MS or AL coast for beach fun on Friday... Red flags are expected to fly due to a high risk for rip currents.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

