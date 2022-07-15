A Beautiful Day Is Ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-yay!! I hope you all day a great week. We are looking at a beautiful weekend ahead. Hit or miss showers are still possible all day today. If you are able to drip in to the pool this weekend will be great time to do so if you can dodge those rain showers. We are mainly dry and clear for the weekend before rain chances increase again on Monday.

Our high temperatures are near or below average today and for the next 7 days. With a average high of 93 degrees, high temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows are in the mid to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.