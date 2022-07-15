City of Meridian Arrest Report July 15, 2022
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|AMY JARVIS
|1983
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ERIC JONES
|1980
|HOMELESS
|RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
TRESPASSING
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 14 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:50 PM on July 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.