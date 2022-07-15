Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 15, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
AMY JARVIS1983HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ERIC JONES1980HOMELESSRESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
TRESPASSING

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 14 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:50 PM on July 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting on Sunshine Rd.
Shooting investigation underway in Lauderdale County
A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
One person is dead after a shooting in Newton
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Still image released of suspects wanted in recent car burglaries in Lauderdale County.
Three suspects sought in recent burglaries, truck theft
Joseph McLemore, 16, has five warrants issued.
16-year-old wanted for recent auto burglaries

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 15, 2022
Autopsy Report: 6-year-old was stabbed to death before Miss. apartment set on fire
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting on Sunshine Rd.
Shooting investigation underway in Lauderdale County
Joseph McLemore, 16, has five warrants issued.
16-year-old wanted for recent auto burglaries