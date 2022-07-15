Crimenet 07_14_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jimmy Lee Hopkins.

Hopkins is a 29-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 240 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the 8th Circuit Court of the state of Mississippi where he has been charged with being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Hopkins can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

