Distinguished Young Women of MS hosts competition for 2023 title

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi are currently hosting their competition for the 2023 title in the Queen City.

34 young ladies from around the state have been in Meridian this week to prepare for this three night event.

The Diamond group competed in talent Thursday night after participating in their interviews that morning while the Sapphire group competed in self-expression and fitness Thursday evening.

Friday night, the groups will trade places and preliminary awards will be handed out.

We will keep you updates on-air and online of the winners of the DYW competition.

