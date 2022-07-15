Funeral services for Glenn Leroy Griffin, 73, of Vancleave, Mississippi, will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler with Rev. Bennett Coker and Rev. Jimmy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery located on the Pleasant Hill Road in Gilbertown. Visitation will be at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.

Mr. Griffin passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Ocean Spring Hospital in Ocean Springs, Alabama. He was born April 14, 1949, in Mobile, Alabama.

In his pastime, Glenn enjoyed relaxing at the beach, but more than anything, he loved his family dearly and worked hard to provide for them. He enjoyed helping others and his love for God was evident in his life. He told everyone he met about his Lord and Savior.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Griffin; daughters, Michelle Colson (Rickey) and Alisha Swann (Jeff); grandchildren, Courtney Hartzog; Summer Swann; Chloe Swann; Linzey Fairley; Carter Colson; and Lexi Colson; sister, Delores Signious (John); brother, Ronald Griffin; and numerous other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Griffin and Rea Griffin; and brothers, Levoy Griffin, Gerald Griffin, Richard Griffin, and Wayne Griffin.

Serving as pallbearers are Tyler Wallace, Cecil Stewart, Trevor Busby, Lee Barnett, Alex Cruz, and Walter Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers are Alan Busby, Carter Colson, and Hagen Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vancleave Assembly of God at 11109 Highway 57, Vancleave, Mississippi 39565.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.