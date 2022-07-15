Advertisement

I-20 at Highway 13 in Scott Co. to be temporarily closed Sunday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation plans intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 at Exit 77 (Highway 13) in Scott County Sunday, July 17. It will affect both directions of traffic between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Crews will be placing fiber optic cables across the interstate.

The closures will happen at 10-minute intervals during the closure timeframe. Law enforcement will be on scene directing traffic. Drivers should expect delays or take an alternate route.

Stay updated on other projects at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

