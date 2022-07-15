Lady Lions basketball’s coaching staff complete

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC has ushered in a new era of Lion athletics as now the Women’s basketball team has a new set of coaches for the upcoming season.

Back in April, The Lions announced that former Mississippi State Bulldog Isaiah Butler will be the new head coach for Lady Lions basketball and now Coach Butler has revealed that Zariah Matthews will be the assistant women’s basketball coach.

Matthews is a former player for Mississippi College and was a graduate assistant coach at her Alma Mater. Matthews spoke on the factors that brought her to Scooba.

“It was Coach Butler. Whenever he called me, it was a given,” Matthews said. “I first met him when I was at Mississippi College and I know how he is and I knew working along side him would be the best thing for me starting out my coaching career,” she said.

“Great person, high character, and very detail oriented and I know that those are things that are very valuable to me as a head coach and loyalty is something you can’t buy and put a price tag on,” Butler said. “She has been a great friend personally and I’ve just enjoyed having her a part of this staff and a part of this journey,” he added.

Although basketball is still some months away, both coaches already know the tone they want to set for the upcoming season.

“We want to hang banners. It’s just that simple,” Matthews said. “We want to put in the work. We know what they are capable of and that’s just what we want to do,” she said.

The Lady Lions finished the 2021-22 season 12-13 and 8-6 in Conference play.

