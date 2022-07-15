Advertisement

The MAX offers free admission for Active Military and Families All Summer!

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families through Saturday, September 3, as part of the Blue Star Museums program.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps—and up to five family members.

“Participating in this program is a way for The MAX to honor and thank our military families for their service,” said Mark Tullos, President/CEO of The MAX. “It also happens to be a great way to get out of the heat while having fun and learning more about Mississippi’s rich arts and cultural legacy. We look forward to welcoming families who take advantage of this special opportunity.”

The MAX is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

