Advertisement

MCC holds groundbreaking for new sports complex

MCC and Citizen Bank members shovel the first dirt for the groundbreaking of the new sports...
MCC and Citizen Bank members shovel the first dirt for the groundbreaking of the new sports complex at Meridian Community College.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new era begins for Meridian Community College athletics as they held the groundbreaking for a new softball and tennis complex.

“We’ve been planning this facility for almost the entire time I’ve been here,” MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner said. “To be able to get to a point where we can do a groundbreaking is huge and so we are excited about this and I know it’s going to be a difference maker for our college. I know that it’s going to be just a beautiful location right here on the corner with our community,” he said.

“A whole wide range of emotions you know, very blessed and honored to be part of this and be the coach during the change,” said softball head coach Brad Grindstead. Grindstead is the newly hired head softball coach for MCC and he is ready to see the finished product. “There’s lot of excitement in the change and you know you can just feel everybody’s ready for this and ready to see what happens,” he said.

Doctor Huebner, MCC representatives, and Citizen Bank members made their appearance and spoke on a longtime dream finally becoming reality.

“This is my 46th to 47th year with the bank and I’ve been part of this community for all those years and like I said earlier with our relationship with Meridian Community College, being able to give something back to the community that’s been so good to our bank and to me personally is special,” COO of Citizens National Bank Archie McDonnell said. “There’s no better people to do it with than the people at Meridian Community College,” McDonnell said.

At the end of the day, this complex is for the student athletes, and better facilities means better opportunities for sports and the community.

“It means so much, softball is such a growing sport right now and you know cross country,” coach Grindstead said. “To have an administration, a college, and a community that is in support of that and letting it grow is amazing,” he added.

“Our students have needed this for a long time and they deserved this for a long time,” Dr. Huebner said. “We have easily, one of the top 10 tennis programs in the country. For example, we finished just out of the top 10 nationally with less than adequate facilities so you know, no pressure for my coaches but I’m just thinking about the opportunities that are going to be in front of us because of this,” he said.

With the groundbreaking now official, it will break new grounds for the future of Meridian Community College.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting on Sunshine Rd.
Shooting investigation underway in Lauderdale County
A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
One person is dead after a shooting in Newton
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Still image released of suspects wanted in recent car burglaries in Lauderdale County.
Three suspects sought in recent burglaries, truck theft
16-year-old Joshua McLemore is wanted on five auto burglary charges.
16-year-old wanted for recent auto burglaries

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen walks on the field during warmups at the start of an...
Saints first camp under Allen features fortified roster
The Ole Miss National Championship trophy is coming to the Neshoba County Fair.
Ole Miss National Championship trophy is coming to the Neshoba County Fair
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods gets emotional sendoff from St. Andrews
Meridian Youth Football begins summer practices for youth football players and cheerleaders.
Meridian Youth Football kicks off 2022 practices