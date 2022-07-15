MCC holds groundbreaking for new sports complex

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new era begins for Meridian Community College athletics as they held the groundbreaking for a new softball and tennis complex.

“We’ve been planning this facility for almost the entire time I’ve been here,” MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner said. “To be able to get to a point where we can do a groundbreaking is huge and so we are excited about this and I know it’s going to be a difference maker for our college. I know that it’s going to be just a beautiful location right here on the corner with our community,” he said.

“A whole wide range of emotions you know, very blessed and honored to be part of this and be the coach during the change,” said softball head coach Brad Grindstead. Grindstead is the newly hired head softball coach for MCC and he is ready to see the finished product. “There’s lot of excitement in the change and you know you can just feel everybody’s ready for this and ready to see what happens,” he said.

Doctor Huebner, MCC representatives, and Citizen Bank members made their appearance and spoke on a longtime dream finally becoming reality.

“This is my 46th to 47th year with the bank and I’ve been part of this community for all those years and like I said earlier with our relationship with Meridian Community College, being able to give something back to the community that’s been so good to our bank and to me personally is special,” COO of Citizens National Bank Archie McDonnell said. “There’s no better people to do it with than the people at Meridian Community College,” McDonnell said.

At the end of the day, this complex is for the student athletes, and better facilities means better opportunities for sports and the community.

“It means so much, softball is such a growing sport right now and you know cross country,” coach Grindstead said. “To have an administration, a college, and a community that is in support of that and letting it grow is amazing,” he added.

“Our students have needed this for a long time and they deserved this for a long time,” Dr. Huebner said. “We have easily, one of the top 10 tennis programs in the country. For example, we finished just out of the top 10 nationally with less than adequate facilities so you know, no pressure for my coaches but I’m just thinking about the opportunities that are going to be in front of us because of this,” he said.

With the groundbreaking now official, it will break new grounds for the future of Meridian Community College.

