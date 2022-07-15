MDOT I-20/59 project continues in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The $24.2 million MDOT project is well underway in Meridian and there are several moving parts to the plan.

Recently, they detoured eastbound traffic near Knight Parker Rd. to tear down the old bridge. This should take a up to six weeks to complete before they do the same thing on the westbound lanes.

The bridges near the airport and over Highway 39 are also being widened.

“There will be detours. There may be some congestion, delays and things like that. In the end, it’s going to greatly benefit the city, the whole county and the corridor will benefit from it,” Michael Flood with Mississippi Department of Transportation said. “It’ll be a smoother ride and more efficient. We want to advise motorists to be patient and drive slow through there.”

Ground broke on this project in Jan. 2022.

