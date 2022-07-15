Meridian Youth Football kicks off summer practices

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Youth Football organization kicked off summer practices for the tiny mites, rookies, midgets and pee wee, football players.

All practices are being held at Magnolia Middle School and are held on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s throughout the summer. The practices go from 6-7:30 p.m.

The summer practices lead up to the season which will begin in September but they also are a great experience for those who want to get out and get active.

Secretary of Meridian Youth Football, Samantha McNeill has had her kids in the Meridian Youth Football teams since he was a kid and now he is getting ready to enter his senior year at Meridian High School.

“It’s very important because we want to, you know, be there for our children’s dreams,” said McNeill. “Stand behind them, their aspirations and what they want to go for. He [Samantha’s son] has been involved with this since he was 5 years old. And now he’s 18, played with Meridian Wildcats. He has a little brother out there on the field as well that plays with the Meridian Youth Football team so it’s very important we get behind our kids, support our kids and just be there with our kids. Come join this family of ours at Magnolia Middle School. We’re the little Wildcats.”

Football players and cheerleaders can sign up by emailing MeridianYouthFootballLeague@gmail.com. It costs $125 to register but the registration includes everything, including a uniform.

