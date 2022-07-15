Ole Miss National Championship trophy is coming to the Neshoba County Fair

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss athletics announced 13 stops for the National Championship Trophy tour which includes a stop at the Neshoba County Fair.

The Tour of Champions will kick off on Monday July 25th and will make stops throughout Mississippi to give fans an opportunity to see the trophy up close and personal and take a photo. Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip to share their photos.

The trophy will make it’s stop on Thursday July 28th at 1:30-3:30 p.m. It will then head over to Pearl River Resort from 5-7 p.m.

2022 Tour of Champions Schedule

Monday, July 25 Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2082 W Poplar Ave Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

21 Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26 Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2120 Hwy 45 N. Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo (4PM – 6PM)

314 East Main Street Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27 Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)

6950 Hanna Cove

Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

318 Howard Street Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28 Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)

County Road 147 Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM) Highway 16 West Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29 Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)

2100 East Beach Blvd. Gulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM) Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers

105 Caillavet St. Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30 Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)103 S 30th Ave Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM ) 201 Octavia Dr. Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)

1801 Jackson Avenue West Oxford, MS 38655

