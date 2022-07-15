Advertisement

Reeves responds to WIC expanded formula options

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at PRCC's Woodall Advanced Technology Center Hattiesburg Thursday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi governor praised the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) efforts to alleviate the effects of the nationwide formula shortage.

On Thursday, July 14, the MSDH announced that the Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC) would temporarily expand formula options to include the brand Enfamil.

Gov. Reeves commented on the expansion while attending an event in Hattiesburg. He said he wished the State would have received more help from the federal government.

“It’s frustrating,” Reeves said. “We’re seeing supply chain - really a supply chain crisis in America that is by-and-large gone without any real help from those in Washington, so those of us at the state level have had to step up, and we’re gonna continue to do that.”

MSDH previously expanded formula choices on June 1 of this year.

For more information, program participants can visit www.healthms.com/wic or contact a local clinic.

Reeves was in Hattiesburg on Thursday to help present $1.7 million in grants for workforce development to Pearl River Community College.

