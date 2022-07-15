Advertisement

United Way of East MS host final Stuff the Bus event in Lauderdale County

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been working all summer to collect donations for their Stuff the Bus event.

United Way’s last event was Thursday in Lauderdale County.

Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, says kids having new supplies will be a great way to kick off the school year.

“I think it is super important that everyone gives to our children because they are the future. They need to be motivated to go back to school. We all know with good supplies they will be prepared,” said Moore.

Moore has been organizing the Stuff the Bus events and motivating community members to donate.

“We have had a great day. We’ve had so many donations, school supplies, uniforms, and money. Everyone has come out and supported us, so we are so happy with what we have collected today,” said Moore.

Khaism Shaik, one donor at the Uptown Mall location, donated on behave of his organization, the Islamic Center of Meridian.

“This year we almost donated $4,000 dollars’ worth of supplies. In future, we will try to do it again. Next year we will try to increase our budget for this program,” said Shaik.

Another donor says he donated several bookbags, pencils, and even glue for the kids of Lauderdale County.

“I donate ever year to Stuff the Bus. I think it is so critical that when our kids start school that they have the supplies that they need to get a good education. That’s what we want them to get is go to our schools, get a good education, and enjoy their school life,” said Jeffery Wilson, a Stuff the Bus donor.

The United Way of East Mississippi wants to thank everyone in each community who donated to Stuff the Bus.

If you missed out on any of Stuff the Bus events this summer you can still donate.

The United Way of East Mississippi is still collecting school supplies, school uniforms and monetary donations at their office in Meridian.

