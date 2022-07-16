3 suspects in custody after attempted robbery at Uptown Meridian Mall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A good day for many people turned into a terrifying moment as a robbery happened at Uptown Meridian Mall Friday night.

Meridian Police said three suspects have been taken into custody and two guns were recovered after that robbery around 5:30 Friday night.

Police say the suspects attempted to rob the victim in the mall’s bathroom near the food court. MPD said nothing was taken.

The victim told the police they knew the suspects from school.

This investigation is active. We will have more information as it becomes available to us.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.