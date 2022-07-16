Butler Block Party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the butler police department hosted a block party to help bring the community closer to some of the butler officers. The event is to help bridge a gap between the local police officers and the children of the community as the officers want to show that they are here to help in any way that they can. the wives of the officers wanted to put this event together to show that they are true heroes that want to be a part of the community.

We talked with Col. Frank Burkett about how events like these help ease tensions in the community. “The biggest thing we want to do is be out with the public and have a positive image because we are here to help people more than anything. Especially with kids, we want them to look at us and know that they can come to us for anything and know they are safe and that we are here to help. So, for us to be able to have this today and have them play around and let us interact with them, goes a long way toward making them more comfortable with coming to us.”

The festivities have not ended yet as they do plan to have a firework show around 9 pm tonight.

