Byars Furniture Company in Philadelphia closing after 69 years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local furniture store is closing their doors after nearly 70 years of service in Neshoba County.

Today was bittersweet for the Byar family as they open and close Byars Furniture in Philadelphia for the last time.

Carly Byars-Rounsaville, the owner of Bryars Furniture, is grateful for all the support they have received over the years.

“We are so, so appreciative of the community and the people of Philadelphia, Neshoba County, and surrounding areas as well have supported us so much over the past 69 years and we are just so thankful. And again, to my employees too, they have literally been so loyal to us, and we are so appreciative of them as well,” said Byars-Rounsaville.

Byars Furniture has been open for decades and has truly become a staple in community.

“So Byars Furniture has started in 1953 by my grandfather James Byars and my grandmother Nettie Byars. My grandmother is 92 years old, and she still works up here six days a week. So, she is going to have to find something to do to fill her time and I am hoping that I can keep her busy with my children,” said Byars-Rounsaville.

Mack Alford, a one longtime customer of the store, reflects on the impact the local business has had on the area.

“They’ve been very accommodating in the past and if you needed something they always have it. They would deliver it to you and install it for us. I’ve bought stoves, refrigerators, and mattresses. I’ve bought most of everything I got there. I am definitely sad. I told them they need to reconsider this because I like to shop with hometown folks,” said Alford.

The owner says the decision to close the business came down to being able to spend more time with her children and family.

The Byars family and employees want to send a huge thank you to the community for all their support over the years.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.