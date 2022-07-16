Community prepares for 10th Annual Love Out Loud event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The weeklong 10th Annual Love Out Loud event will be starting this Sunday and continue until Wednesday.

This year’s event will feature several service projects, three worship services, and a group prayer to curb violence in the community.

All local churches are invited to attend and pray together for the Queen City.

Wade Phillips, the Executive Pastor at Northcrest Baptist Church, explains the meaning behind the event.

“Love Out Loud, we call it, a weeklong mission trip inside the city of Meridian. Over five days beginning on Monday we will be doing mission work. About 25 different missions and we will probably have about 500 or 600 people doing that mission work from about 20 to 25 different churches. The goal in all of that is to show the love of God,” said Phillips.

Love Out Loud will host a worship service at the Temple Theater on Sunday at 7 p.m.

A time of worship, prayer and devotional will take place at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday before volunteers will go out on mission projects across Meridian and Lauderdale County.

Event organizers encourage community members to participate in the volunteer work and attend the worship services.

