Friends of 35 years keep promise, split $361K lottery jackpot: ‘He is a true friend’

Friends in North Carolina of 35 years kept their promise by splitting a lottery jackpot.
Friends in North Carolina of 35 years kept their promise by splitting a lottery jackpot.(NC Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina residents and friends of 35 years followed through on a promise the two made to split any big lottery wins with each other.

Scott Edwards and Perry Charles kept that pact when Charles recently won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot.

“I looked at the amount you could win and thought to myself, ‘Man, I want this!’” Charles said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Charles chose to wait until he got home to see if he’d won. When he saw that he had, he called Edwards and kept his word.

“He is a true friend. I know that anything he says is the truth. So, I knew he wasn’t pulling my leg,” Edwards said.

Lottery officials said the two met while working for the Winn-Dixie supermarket company.

“We always talked about if we would hit something big, it didn’t matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we got it separate, we were going to share it,” Charles said.

According to officials, Charles bought his winning $5 Double Win ticket from a Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East in Lexington. When he purchased his ticket, the Fast Play jackpot stood at a record $723,054. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000, as shared by the NC Lottery.

Officials said the men arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and collected their prize. After taxes, they received $128,361. Both said they were looking forward to paying some bills with the money.

