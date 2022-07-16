Advertisement

Frontline Responders: Stacey Miller

Stacey Miller
Stacey Miller(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Why and why not?” is the question Stacey Miller asked herself when she decided to create one of the city’s most impactful social events. After losing her father to the Lockheed Martin Mass shooting, she felt the need to take a stand.

“Our society has always found a way to commemorate those events you know we think about leaders in the past you know we still celebrate George Washington’s birthday you know and we still celebrate MLK day and for somebody, they were great enough to to remember and to celebrate and so for us and our family my father is that inspiration,” said Reconciliation Committee Chair Stacey Miller.

Stacey never knew that she was going to be used in this way, but after learning and being impacted by her father she knew helping others was in her blood.

“Growing up I was the shy one you know the one that spoke the least but having these opportunities it seems like his spirit has just come and help me get through this process and become that community organizer and leader.”

Reconciliation week wasn’t always the massive week-long gathering it is now. It started out as just a one-day event but later sprouted into a week-long memorial. With the help of Mayor John Smith, the proclamation for Reconciliation Week was written.

“We want to see the influence and when you see people coming that does feel great but early on it hasn’t always been like that and I’ve had one person to come and tell me it was a former fireman he said Stacey what you’re doing is good don’t worry about the numbers he said cause people are watching.”

Stacey has big plans to continue with reconciliation week and eventually hand it off to her children in hopes they carry on with her legacy.

“When nobody else is there you know there going to be at home so helping you with those folding programs mailouts putting on stamps so you know you have somebody you can always depend on.”

