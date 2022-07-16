MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Get ready for a steamy weekend as highs will climb into the mid 90s for many areas. Our area will be on the eastern edge of a heat dome to the west, and it’ll have some influence. So, it’ll surely be hot, but we’ll also remain in what’s called the “ring of fire.” So, there will be a chance for hit & miss storms (and most of them will move from north to south). Dress light this weekend, practice heat safety, and be prepared to possibly dodge some showers. If you do catch rain, a quick 1/2 inch to an inch is possible...especially if it’s a slow mover. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Heat index values will range from 100-105 this weekend, and it looks like this type of heat could follow us into next week. Thankfully, daily rain chances will continue into next week...providing some relief to those areas that get it. Also, any rain will help with our Abnormally Dry ground. We don’t want a drought to set in.

Beach and Boating

Expect daily showers and storms at the MS / AL / FL Gulf Coast this weekend. Rip current risk looks to be Moderate and yellow flags may be posted. However, take heed to whatever color flag you see.

Tropics

All is quiet for now.

