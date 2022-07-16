Advertisement

Neshoba Central graduate and Ole Miss softball commit, Tenly Grisham, helps the Diamond Dream receive a $1,000 grant

Diamond Dreams founder, Michele Maxey, hugs Neshoba Central student athlete and Ole Miss softball commit, Tenly Grisham after receiving a $1,000 grant from Gatorade.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Diamond Dreams organization can take an extra sigh of relief after a generous $1,000 grant from volunteer Tenly Grisham.

The Diamond Dreams, has been around for the last 12 years and is a local 501 non-profit that supports and allows opportunities for athletes with special needs.

Neshoba Central softball player and graduate, Tenly Grisham, has spent the last three years donating her time to the Diamond Dreams organization. When Grisham was named the 2022 Mississippi softball Gatorade Player of the year, she got to pick one non profit organization to nominate for a $1,000 grant.

This week, Grisham and Maxey found out that Diamond Dreams had won the $1,000 grant.

“Oh my god! I can’t believe it!” said founder, Michele Maxey.

Grisham said, “I picked diamond dreams because when I come out here to volunteer, the smiles on their faces, the excitement really brings me so much joy and I really want to see what they can do with the $1,000 to help the kids and bring something more to what they do now.”

The Diamond Dreams is now nominated for a $10,000 award from Gatorade thanks to Grisham. The $1,000 is going towards trophies for the end of the banquet to help jump start and relieve stress for the Diamond Dreams organization.

