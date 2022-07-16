Same story, different day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are going to be seeing a nice muggy day today as temperatures will be sitting in the mid-90s across the area with feel-like temperatures right around there as well. Dress light this weekend and try and find ways to beat the heat because even though we are not under a heat advisory today does not mean that it still won’t be hot. Even with this heat, we will also be seeing the possibility of some stray showers and thunderstorms across our area in the early afternoon. Do not forget that umbrella as you don’t want to get caught going out under a stray shower.

Tomorrow is the same story just a different day as we just hope for those showers to move over our area to help cool us off. Also, we want any rain that we can get for our abnormally dry ground as we do not want a drought to set in.

Tropics: All is quiet in the Atlantic, but we do have Tropical Storm, Darby, off the coast of Hawaii and Tropical Storm Estelle is expected to become a hurricane later today.

Solar Flare: There are half a dozen large sunspots on the sun today, and at least two of them pose a strong threat for producing solar flares. Today there is a 45% chance for an M-class flare and a 10% chance for an X-class flare. We will continue monitoring the space weather as we get the latest updates.

