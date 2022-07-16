Summer blockbusters drawing moviegoers back into theatres after COVID lull

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer blockbusters seem to be the hook to bring moviegoers back to the theatre, many for the first time in two years.

The idea of walking into a movie theatre was completely taken out of the equation at the start of the pandemic when a shelter-in-place order closed them on April 1 and kept them closed longer than other spots. Three months later, they could reopen, but many didn’t. Still, some have opened up despite COVID.

“We’re really happy to have people back at the movies with us,” explained Jaclyn Bush, B&B Theatres Events and Marketing Manager.

B&B Theatres in Ridgeland opened in September of 2020 when the pandemic was still in full force. However, more recently, they find showings selling out.

“I think once we started getting those crowds that come in, everybody was just like really excited and anxious to come back,” noted Bush. “Planning these events and having these outside things because it really just draws them in. Not only do we bring you in just for a movie experience, just something that you might have been waiting for, but it is that anticipation like it used to be.”

Reclining seats, a bar, a children’s area, and extra features are elements they know separate it from an at-home experience. A similar approach of wanting to offer more than just a movie is what you’ll find at Capri Theatre in Jackson, which opened in January of this year.

“This spring and summer has exceeded expectations 100 fold, I mean, kind of starting with as far back as Batman,” noted Jarred Patterson, Managing Partner of Pix and Pins Development that includes the Capri. “But then it all kind of ramped up with Top Gun. Jurassic World, Elvis, Dr. Strange, Thor, I mean, so back to back to back. A lot of times, what we’ve seen is people are coming to the movies two or three times. So, that’s exceeded any expectation that we had.”

A full restaurant-style menu and cocktails combine dinner and movie when they know people are otherwise busy.

“We’re kind of giving them some time back where they can kind of combine those two experiences in one and make it a seamless experience,” added Patterson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.